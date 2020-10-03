e-paper
Home / Cities / 23-year-old ends life in Karnal, kin accuse 2 cops of harassment

23-year-old ends life in Karnal, kin accuse 2 cops of harassment

His brother had been booked for involvement in a clash; cops rounded up the 23-year-old and demanded Rs 50,000 to settle the case

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
         

Hours after a 23-year-old man ended his life at his home in Sadar Bazar of Karnal city, his family members accused two cops of forcing him to take the extreme step.

The agitated kin took the body of the deceased to the district police headquarters and held a protest, demanding action against the cops. The cops have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Ravinder and head constable Vikram of the Sadar Bazar police post.

As per family members, the deceased’s brother had been booked for his involvement in a clash. The two cops allegedly rounded up the deceased for questioning and also demanded Rs 50,000 to settle the case.

Traumatised by this, he decided to take the extreme step, family members alleged and refused to cremate the body till the two cops are suspended.

Later, they met Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia following which the ASI and the head constable were sent to police lines.

Karnal deputy superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar said an inquiry has been ordered against the two cops.

