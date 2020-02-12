23-year-old woman waylaid, gangraped by four; hospitalised

cities

Four persons, including a three-wheeler driver, have been booked for gangraping a 23-year-old woman near Mundian. The victim, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, has identified one of the accused, who was arrested and sent to three-day police custody on Wednesday.

The arrested accused is Ram Narayan, 55, a native of Uttar Pradesh. As per the police, he used to work at a roadside eatery (dhaba) near Mangarh village on Kohara road. The victim told the police that the crime had taken place on Sunday when she went to Samrala to meet an auto-rickshaw driver who was supposed to arrange an accommodation for her. “On February 7, she had gone to Mangarh village to find a labour quarter and met Narayan at a dhaba. Narayan introduced her to Raju, an auto-rickshaw driver, and told her that he would help her. That day, Raju showed her a quarter, which she liked and came back to her present residence in Dhandari Khurd,” investigating officer ASI Kuldip Singh said while quoting the victim.

On Sunday, the ASI said, the victim went to Samrala as Raju had called her to pay rent in advance. “As she was not carrying sufficient cash, Raju took her to Kohara to withdraw money. “On my way to the bank, three persons boarded the auto-rickshaw and all four of them took me to a secluded spot on Mundian Road where they took turns to rape me the entire night. When I gained consciousness next morning, I found myself at a vacant plot in Lakhowal village,” the victim said.

A case under Sections 376D (gangrape) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Koom Kalan police station.

MAN GETS 10-YEAR JAIL FOR RAPING MINOR

The court of additional district and sessions Judge Tarn Taran Singh Bindra on Wednesday awarded 10-year imprisonment to a man for kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl in 2017.

26-year-old Ravi alias Mahesh of Hargobind Nagar has also been slapped a fine of ₹66,000.

The accused has been convicted under Section 6 of the Pocso Act besides sections 120B, 346 and 366 of the IPC .

The case was registered on June 7, 2017, when the girl’s father, a mechanic, had reported his daughter missing. She was later rescued and doctors had confirmed rape.