23 years on, Karwaria brothers sentenced to life in jail

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:41 IST

Former BSP MP Kapil Muni Karwaria, his brothers Uday Bhan Karwaria and Suraj Bhan Karwaria and one Ram Chandra Tripathi were awarded life term by the Allahabad sessions court here on Monday in the sensational murder case of then sitting SP MLA Jawahar Yadav in 1996.

Uday Bhan is a former BJP MLA.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on each of them.

On October 31, all the four were convicted on charges under sections 302 (committing murder), section 307 (attempt to commit murder), section 149 (unlawful assembly) and other sections of Indian Penal Code.

After awarding life term to all of them, additional sessions judge (ASJ), Allahabad, Badri Vishal Pandey, closed the trial.

Earlier, the court had reserved its judgment on October 18 after concluding trial in the case, which lasted for nearly two decades.

According to district government counsel (criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahri, who represented the prosecution side in the matter, as many as 18 witnesses were produced by the prosecution to prove the charges against the accused persons.

On the other hand, on the side of defence, the Karwaria brothers produced as many as 156 witnesses to prove their innocence.

During trial, testimonies of all witnesses were recorded and they were cross-examined, as well. The trial continued for around 23 years and the judgment was reserved on October 18 after the trial concluded.

Jawahar Yadav was killed on August 13, 1996, in Civil Lines area of Allahabad. The incident rocked the city as AK-47 assault rifle was used for the first time in the city in a crime. Besides Jawahar, his driver Gulab Yadav and passerby Kamal Kumar Dixit were also killed in the firing.

Subsequently, on the same day an FIR was lodged at Civil Lines police station by Sulaki Yadav, brother of Jawahar Yadav.

As per the first information report, Jawahar Yadav had enmity with Kapil Muni and his other family members, who allegedly killed him.

In the 224-page judgment, the judge observed that the prosecution had been successful in proving its case, hence all the four accused were convicted.