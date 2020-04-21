237 Iran-returnees belonging to J&K, Ladakh brought home

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:16 IST

Around 180 residents of Jammu and Kashmir and 57 belonging to Ladakh, who had returned from Iran last month, were brought home in different air force flights on Tuesday amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

These persons, mostly students and pilgrims, brought from Iran in March, had been under quarantine in different parts of the country. There were demands across the two Union territories that these people should be brought back.

Ladakh divisional commissioner Saugat Biswas said the administration was happy to announce the homecoming of the first batch of 57 Iran returnees to Kargil post-quarantine. A special air force flight brought them from Hindon (UP) and landed at Kargil on Tuesday morning.

“They were brought home in an air force flight. All of them are Iran returnees. Tomorrow another batch of 173 persons will be landing here,” Biswas told HT.

Similarly, the Srinagar deputy commissioner (DC) said that the flights carrying many stranded pilgrims and students (Iran returnees) landed in Srinagar on Tuesday and will head home after screening.

“Around 180 people landed in Srinagar from Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Hindon. More people will be home in the coming days,” the DC said.

The DC had earlier tweeted about the development saying, “It feels so good to be able to bring good news and it happens rarely.”

Hundreds of J&K and Ladakh residents are still stranded in many parts of the country and in Iran amid the universal lockdown.