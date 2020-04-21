e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 237 Iran-returnees belonging to J&K, Ladakh brought home

237 Iran-returnees belonging to J&K, Ladakh brought home

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:16 IST
Ashiq Hussain
Ashiq Hussain
Hindustantimes
         

Around 180 residents of Jammu and Kashmir and 57 belonging to Ladakh, who had returned from Iran last month, were brought home in different air force flights on Tuesday amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

These persons, mostly students and pilgrims, brought from Iran in March, had been under quarantine in different parts of the country. There were demands across the two Union territories that these people should be brought back.

Ladakh divisional commissioner Saugat Biswas said the administration was happy to announce the homecoming of the first batch of 57 Iran returnees to Kargil post-quarantine. A special air force flight brought them from Hindon (UP) and landed at Kargil on Tuesday morning.

“They were brought home in an air force flight. All of them are Iran returnees. Tomorrow another batch of 173 persons will be landing here,” Biswas told HT.

Similarly, the Srinagar deputy commissioner (DC) said that the flights carrying many stranded pilgrims and students (Iran returnees) landed in Srinagar on Tuesday and will head home after screening.

“Around 180 people landed in Srinagar from Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Hindon. More people will be home in the coming days,” the DC said.

The DC had earlier tweeted about the development saying, “It feels so good to be able to bring good news and it happens rarely.”

Hundreds of J&K and Ladakh residents are still stranded in many parts of the country and in Iran amid the universal lockdown.

top news
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19 update: Army readying teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan
Covid-19 update: Army readying teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities