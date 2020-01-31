24x7 plan may go beyond malls and mill compounds

cities

Not just shopping malls and commercial mill compounds, standalone eateries or shopping outlets in non-residential areas, too, could be allowed to run 24x7.

A fortnight ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave nod to implementation of its 24x7 Mumbai plan, allowing establishments in gated communities such as shopping malls and commercial complexes in non-residential areas to run through the night.

Gated communities refer to places with CCTV surveillance, parking facilities, safety arrangements and steps to curtail noise, said a government official.

The civic body is now identifying other non-enclosed and non-gated areas – business hubs, commercial areas or tourist spots – where the plan can be implemented.

The criteria are the hubs should not cause nuisance to residential areas and where security can be ensured, according to BMC officials.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told HT, “Recently, we had a meeting with the associations of retailers and restaurants in the city. They are keen to implement the nightlife plan in business hubs. We are trying to find a way as to how retail outlets and restaurants owners outside gated communities can be included in the plan. A decision on the mechanism is yet to be taken, but in-principle, we would like to support that. We are identifying areas where security will be ensured.”

A senior civic official said, “Officials on ward level will identify such areas, check its feasibility for implementing nightlife plan and check with the police authorities to take this ahead.”

The decision to allow shopping malls, eateries, commercial complexes and other gated communities to run 24x7 was taken in a meeting called by tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on January 16. The meeting was attended by civic chief and police commissioner Sanjay Barve.

HT was the first to report that the Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would permit such

establishments to stay open all night without serving alcohol post 1.30am.