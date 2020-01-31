e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 24x7 plan may go beyond malls and mill compounds

24x7 plan may go beyond malls and mill compounds

cities Updated: Jan 31, 2020 23:55 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

Not just shopping malls and commercial mill compounds, standalone eateries or shopping outlets in non-residential areas, too, could be allowed to run 24x7.

A fortnight ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave nod to implementation of its 24x7 Mumbai plan, allowing establishments in gated communities such as shopping malls and commercial complexes in non-residential areas to run through the night.

Gated communities refer to places with CCTV surveillance, parking facilities, safety arrangements and steps to curtail noise, said a government official.

The civic body is now identifying other non-enclosed and non-gated areas – business hubs, commercial areas or tourist spots – where the plan can be implemented.

The criteria are the hubs should not cause nuisance to residential areas and where security can be ensured, according to BMC officials.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told HT, “Recently, we had a meeting with the associations of retailers and restaurants in the city. They are keen to implement the nightlife plan in business hubs. We are trying to find a way as to how retail outlets and restaurants owners outside gated communities can be included in the plan. A decision on the mechanism is yet to be taken, but in-principle, we would like to support that. We are identifying areas where security will be ensured.”

A senior civic official said, “Officials on ward level will identify such areas, check its feasibility for implementing nightlife plan and check with the police authorities to take this ahead.”

The decision to allow shopping malls, eateries, commercial complexes and other gated communities to run 24x7 was taken in a meeting called by tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on January 16. The meeting was attended by civic chief and police commissioner Sanjay Barve.

HT was the first to report that the Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would permit such

establishments to stay open all night without serving alcohol post 1.30am.

top news
Evacuees fly back from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Evacuees fly back from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
GST collection to cross Rs 1.1 lakh crore, second highest since its launch
GST collection to cross Rs 1.1 lakh crore, second highest since its launch
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Two Indians with fever stopped from boarding AI special flight from China
Two Indians with fever stopped from boarding AI special flight from China
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities