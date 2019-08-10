25-year-old man murdered, body found in Navi Mumbai creek

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:28 IST

A 25-year-old man from Burle village at Panvel was found dead in a creek at Targhar on Wednesday. On receiving the primary medical report, the NRI police registered a murder case on Thursday.

According to the police, Kiran Patil went missing on August 3 and the Khandeshwar police registered a missing person’s case.

“On Wednesday, some residents spotted a body floating in the creek water near a shipyard in the Targhar area and they informed us about it. With help of fire brigade officials, we fished out the body, which was highly decomposed. There was a mobile phone in his pocket. We also found a nylon rope around his neck,” said a police officer from NRI police station.

After Khandeshwar police learnt about the body, they sent Patil’s family to check. The family members identified the body from his clothes and the mobile phone.

“The body was sent to NMMC hospital at Vashi for postmortem. The primary medical reports suggest that the deceased was killed by strangulating with a rope. We registered a murder case under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified culprits,” the officer said.

