e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 26-year-old man held for raping minor niece in Ludhiana

26-year-old man held for raping minor niece in Ludhiana

The victim’s mother stated in her complaint, that on March 19, she and her husband had gone to Ludhiana to see a doctor, leaving the daughter at home. When they returned home, she saw her crying. On being asked, the victim said her uncle had raped her and told her to keep mum

cities Updated: Jun 14, 2020 01:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Girl complained of stomach pain and said the uncle had raped her.
Girl complained of stomach pain and said the uncle had raped her.(airdone)
         

Raikot police arrested a 26-year-old driver on Friday for allegedly raping his 10-year-old niece in Burj Hari Singh village.

The victim’s mother stated in her complaint, that on March 19, she and her husband had gone to Ludhiana to see a doctor, leaving the daughter at home. When they returned home, she saw her crying.

On being asked, the victim said her uncle had raped her and told her to keep mum.

The complainant added that when she talked to the accused, he threatened her as well.

She said that on June 11, her daughter complained about severe pain in the stomach following which she lodged a complaint.

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said a case was registered under Section 376 (rape on woman under twelve years of age) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Raikot police station following which the accused was arrested.

top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
First tranche of 100 ventilators shipped by US to arrive on Monday
First tranche of 100 ventilators shipped by US to arrive on Monday
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In