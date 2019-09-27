3,000 Taloja residents face water crisis after firms get less supply

cities

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:36 IST

Around 3,000 residents from Padgha village in Taloja have been reeling under water crisis for the past one week.

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has curtailed water supply to major industries. The same pipeline supplies water to the village, which is near the industrial area.

Following the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order last week, 50% water cut was imposed on the industries.

NGT gave the order because the industries in the area have failed to monitor chemical effluents.

MIDC officials said water supply to Padgha village would resume soon.

Rajesh Zanzad, MIDC nodal officer, said, “We will look into the complaint and ensure that water to the village area is restored and they don’t face any shortage.”

“Though supply is erratic but for the past one week, we hardly have any water. Water does not come as per timing and there was very thin water supply for three consecutive days,” said Vikas Jadhav, 40, a resident of Padgha.

Taloja primarily gets water supply from MIDC.

“We are forced to purchase water. We were not prepared for water shortage during monsoon,” said Deepak Mahatre, 46, another resident.

Ramchandra Patil, 38, a resident of the village, said, “Underground water sources have been polluted because of chemical effluents discharged by industries.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 00:36 IST