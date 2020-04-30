e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 3 hurt in attack on police team in Hisar

3 hurt in attack on police team in Hisar

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
Hindustantimes
         

A police team was reportedly attacked in Peeranwali village of Hisar late on Wednesday when it went to check illegal hooch production.

Among the injured are sub-inspector Satya Naryan and female constables Manjeet and Poonam. More than 50 persons of the village have been booked, while three have been arrested.

A police spokesperson said an IPS undergoing training at Sadar police station, Vikrant Singh, got a tip-off that villagers were involved in making hooch (illegal alcohol) in the village. A team was formed and sent to sweep the village.

He said some villagers pelted stones at the team of SI Satya Naryan.

The superintendent of police (SP), Hisar, Ganga Ram Punia said, “On Thursday morning, a team again visited the village and seized a large amount of lahaan. We have also booked more than 50 people for attacking a police party. Three persons have been arrested and further investigation is underway.”

top news
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities