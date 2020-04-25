e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 3 new cases in Kalyan-Dombivli; case tally is 117

3 new cases in Kalyan-Dombivli; case tally is 117

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:40 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Three new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Kalyan and Dombivli on Saturday, taking the city’s toll to 117. A total of 39 patients have been discharged after treatment.

Among the three cases is a 32-year-old nurse and a 33-year-old police personnel from Kalyan (East).

Kalyan-Dombivli municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has strictly asked residents to not come out to buy essentials but get them delivered at home.

“We have appealed to shop owners to ensure essentials are delivered to residents’ homes. The ward officers have been asked to help shop keepers with volunteers for home delivery,” said Suryavanshi.

“We have decided to tighten security as people are still seen outside and cases are increasing in Kalyan-Dombivli,” said an officer from Mahatma Phule police station.

Ambernath has four Covid positive cases till now; no case was reported on Saturday. “Although there is no active case in Ambernath, three test reports are awaited,” said a civic official.

top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities