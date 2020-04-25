3 new cases in Kalyan-Dombivli; case tally is 117

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:40 IST

Three new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Kalyan and Dombivli on Saturday, taking the city’s toll to 117. A total of 39 patients have been discharged after treatment.

Among the three cases is a 32-year-old nurse and a 33-year-old police personnel from Kalyan (East).

Kalyan-Dombivli municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has strictly asked residents to not come out to buy essentials but get them delivered at home.

“We have appealed to shop owners to ensure essentials are delivered to residents’ homes. The ward officers have been asked to help shop keepers with volunteers for home delivery,” said Suryavanshi.

“We have decided to tighten security as people are still seen outside and cases are increasing in Kalyan-Dombivli,” said an officer from Mahatma Phule police station.

Ambernath has four Covid positive cases till now; no case was reported on Saturday. “Although there is no active case in Ambernath, three test reports are awaited,” said a civic official.