3 persons booked in Gurugram for stealing sensitive data from realty firm

The firm of a building contractor filed a complaint with the police, alleging that a former employee of the company, had misappropriated its property and sold confidential data from the company’s records to a rival firm, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the complaint stated that, the accused tampered with electronic records of the company to access confidential information, before sharing it with a competitor. The company has an office in Sector 54, Gurugram.

Jaswant Singh, assistant sub-inspector, who is the investigating officer in the case, said the accused, Kamal Sharma, stopped reporting for work over a fortnight ago and did not respond to repeated phone calls from the organisation.

“He sent his resignation through an e-mail. Later, an internal probe revealed that he had misappropriated the company’s property. As per the complaint, the executive had allegedly sold data to two businessmen in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi in Punjab,” Singh said.

The police said the businessmen had been identified and efforts were on to find and question them.

“Raids are being conducted to trace the former executive. Preliminary investigation has revealed that he went to his native town in West Bengal after resigning from the company,” Singh said.

The police said a case was registered against the former executive and the two businessmen under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 53 police station on Saturday.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 03:41 IST