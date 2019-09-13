e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 13, 2019

3 UT teachers receive award from CBSE

The awardees are Rajinder Singh Kamboj, Jyotika Guleria, and Paramjeet Singh.

cities Updated: Sep 13, 2019 01:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(From left) The winners, Paramjeet Singh, Rajinder Singh Kamboj, and Jyotika Guleria, at the award ceremony in Delhi.
(From left) The winners, Paramjeet Singh, Rajinder Singh Kamboj, and Jyotika Guleria, at the award ceremony in Delhi.(HT Photo)
         

Three UT teachers were honoured at the Central Board of Secondary Education Teachers Award-2018 in Delhi on Thursday.

The awardees are Rajinder Singh Kamboj, a Punjabi teacher at Government Model High School, Sector 43A, Jyotika Guleria, who teaches the primary wing of Bhavan Vidyalaya and Paramjeet Singh, a lecturer of physics at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8B. The award was conferred by the minister of human resource and development Ramesh Pokhriyal in presence of Rina Ray MHRD secretary. The event was live telecasted.

With a career spanning 17 years, Kamboj was involved in the development of e-content for smart schools in 2012 and 2013. Guleria encouraged peer tutoring and Singh helped students to make science models and find technical solutions to everyday problems such as smart farming.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 01:12 IST

tags
trending topics
Section 375 movie reviewDUSU elections 2019Deepika PadukonePriyanka ChopraArticle 370Alia BhattAyushmann KhurranaKangana RanautP ChidambaramDream Girl ReviewManmohan SinghIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi
Top News
latest news
cities
don't miss