3 UT teachers receive award from CBSE

cities

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 01:12 IST

Three UT teachers were honoured at the Central Board of Secondary Education Teachers Award-2018 in Delhi on Thursday.

The awardees are Rajinder Singh Kamboj, a Punjabi teacher at Government Model High School, Sector 43A, Jyotika Guleria, who teaches the primary wing of Bhavan Vidyalaya and Paramjeet Singh, a lecturer of physics at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8B. The award was conferred by the minister of human resource and development Ramesh Pokhriyal in presence of Rina Ray MHRD secretary. The event was live telecasted.

With a career spanning 17 years, Kamboj was involved in the development of e-content for smart schools in 2012 and 2013. Guleria encouraged peer tutoring and Singh helped students to make science models and find technical solutions to everyday problems such as smart farming.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 01:12 IST