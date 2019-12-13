30 new services in doorstep delivery scheme

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 19:52 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Friday added 30 new services to its existing scheme of doorstep delivery of services, taking the total to 100, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The new services include online application, physical verification and doorstep delivery of documents pertaining to areas that include bus passes for students, persons with disabilities and specific categories of individuals such as freedom fighters, national award winners. Other areas now covered under the extended scheme includes drug licences, pharmacy licences, transport permits, licences and badges for bus conductors, documents for construction labourers and contract workers, a senior government official in the revenue department said.

Around 91% of applications that come to us through the doorstep delivery channel succeed in getting delivered to beneficiaries, against 57% success rate of the traditional government window system and 45% under the online system outside the ambit of the portals exclusively offered under the doorstep delivery scheme, he said.

“It is because the call centres engaged under the scheme get to guide each person thoroughly on documentation. Assistants, appointed by the government, then do multiple rounds of physical verification to ensure all documents are in place. There is hardly any room for applications leading to rejection,” he said.

So far, the government has received around 2.90 lakh applications under the doorstep delivery scheme, of which around 2.65 lakh have been disposed of successfully, Kejriwal said, adding that the most popular service happens to be caste certificates (OBC and SC), followed by income certificates and learners’ driving licence.

The scheme was introduced in September 2018 with 40 services. 30 more were added in August this year. The services which were already under the ambit of the scheme include drivers’ license renewal, registration cerficates of vehicles, license of labour contractors, permit for bed-and-breakfast establishments and bookings of tour packages through transport department.