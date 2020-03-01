e-paper
Home / Cities / 30-year-old biker falls into manhole in Ludhiana, dies

30-year-old biker falls into manhole in Ludhiana, dies

The deceased is survived by his wife, a six-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 30-year-old hosiery worker died after his motorcycle fell into an open manhole near Basti Jodhewal Chowk on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, his family staged a protest and blocked traffic near Basti Jodhewal Chowk, demanding an FIR against the municipal corporation (MC) officials and the contractor concerned.

After the protest continued for at least three hours, leaving hundreds of commuters at the receiving end, the Basti Jodhewal police booked the contractor, Amrit Lal, for causing death due to negligence.

The deceased was identified as Mohan Lal, resident of Gopal Nagar, Tibba Road. He was a cutter master operator at a hosiery factory on Bahadurke Road.

Sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, station house officer (SHO), Basti Jodhewal, said Mohan Lal was returning home after work on Saturday night. As he reached near the Basti Jodhewal Chowk, he failed to notice an open manhole and fell into it. He suffered serious injuries as his head crashed against the walls of the manhole.

Passers-by rushed him to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The SHO said the contractor was carrying out some repair work in the manhole, therefore, it was left uncovered. There was no warning barricading around the open manhole, which caused Mohan Lal not to notice it.

During investigation, locals told the police that the workers had installed barricades around the repair site, but someone removed them just before the incident.

Acting on the complaint of the deceased’s maternal uncle Jawahar Lal, the contractor was booked under Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. He has yet to be arrested.

The deceased is survived by his wife, a six-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

Demanding a murder case, Jawahar Lal said his nephew died due to the sheer negligence of MC officials and the contractor.

Local councillor Sarbjit Singh Laddi said as repair of manholes in the service lane was on, the contractor’s staff had installed barricades, but someone removed them.

Keemti Rawal, president, Mahatar Sathi Jagriti Manch, demanded an FIR against MC officials and a compensation of ₹1 crore for the aggrieved family.

THIRD DEATH IN FAMILY IN EIGHT MONTHS

Narrating the trail of tragedies in their family, Jawahar Lal said Mohan Lal’s father, who was a mason with the MC, had died eight months ago. His elder son had got a job in the civic body on compassionate grounds, but he also died five months ago after suffering a heart attack.

Mohan Lal had since been the sole breadwinner for his and his brother’s families.

His children Palak and Gaurav were oblivious to the tragedy that had befallen their family.

Playing with a bat and ball, Gaurav shared he was waiting for his father to keep his promise of taking him to a park to play cricket on Sunday. “Palak told me that papa has gone to a hospital for bandages as he fell from his motorcycle. He will soon come home and take us to the park. I am waiting for him,” said the innocent four-year-old.

