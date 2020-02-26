30-year-old woman raped by her social media friend

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 20:14 IST

Gurugram: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Palam Vihar by a man whom she met on a social media platform, the police said on Wednesday. In a police complaint, the woman alleged that the man took her to his rented room and then raped her.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Sector 15 and works at a private company in Gurugram. The suspect too works at a private company in the city. The incident took place around 5pm on January 30.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “They met each other on a social media platform in early January and began talking to each other. After the friendship fostered, the man invited the woman to his rented room in Palam Vihar. On January 30, he came to pick her up on his motorcycle and took her to his room where he raped her.”

Rajender Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Palam Vihar police station, said that the victim approached the police on Tuesday after which they registered a case. “She has alleged that the accused raped her. We have recorded her statement and verifying her claims. The suspect is yet to be arrested,” the SHO added.

A case was registered against the suspect under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Tuesday, the police said.