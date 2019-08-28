325 Twitter pothole complaints unsolved

mumbai

Although the civic body launched a Twitter handle in the second week of June to address citizens’ complaints, it is yet to solve 325 pothole-related complaints so far.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not shared the number of total complaints received on Twitter.

According to their internal analysis, topping the list of unattended complaints is K East ward (Andheri, Vile Parle) with 51 complaints.

It is followed by S ward (Vikhroli and Bhandup) (39 complaints) and K West ward (Andheri and Vile Parle West) with 31 unattended pothole complaints.

A senior civic official said, “All wards have at least five to six complaints that have not been addressed by the ward office concerned. Twitter complaints need to be taken seriously just like written complaints or the ones registered through the mobile app.”

Civic chief Praveen Pardeshi has directed all officials concerned to close the complaint by updating it on Twitter.

HT had reported last week that Pardeshi had last week pulled up the chief engineer of roads for lack of response to Twitter complaints.

Pardeshi had said that the chief engineer (roads) should be responding to all types of pothole complaints registered with the BMC. Senior officials said the complaints on Twitter are being analysed to mark notorious stretches where potholes reappear at regular intervals.

These stretches will be assessed to find out the cause and find a permanent solution for it.

