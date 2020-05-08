e-paper
Home / Cities / 35 schools set up as PSEB exam centres proposed as Covid quarantine centres in Ludhiana

35 schools set up as PSEB exam centres proposed as Covid quarantine centres in Ludhiana

Ludhiana education department has sent a list of these schools to PSEB following the authorities’ decision to conduct the board examinations after the lockdown is lifted

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 21:29 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
On May 4, PSEB had asked the district education officers (secondary) across Punjab to send information regarding the number of quarantine centres in their areas.
Out of the 216 schools set up as examination centres for the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 board examinations in the district, 35 can be turned into quarantine centres, the district education department has conveyed to the education board.

The department sent a list of these schools to PSEB following the decision to conduct the board examinations after the lockdown is lifted. The board has also been told that though Ludhiana is a red zone, it has no containment zone.

MERITORIOUS SCHOOL HOSTELS ALREADY A QUARANTINE FACILITY

Girls’ as well as boys’ hostels of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, that was also an examination centre for Class 12 board examinations, have already been turned into Covid-19 isolation centres to treat patients with mild symptoms.

On May 4, PSEB had asked the district education officers (DEO, secondary) of Punjab to send them information regarding the number of quarantine centres in their areas.

As per sources, the board will now have to set up new centres to accommodate over 6,150 students of Class 12 during the examinations proposed to be held in July. As the authorities have to follow the guidelines under national directives for Covid-19 management, the number of centres will have to be increased, ensuring optimum social distance between the candidates.

‘NEED TO COME UP WITH MORE CENTRES’

DEO (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur said, “We have sent the details to the board and informed them that our district is listed in the red zones and 35 schools have been proposed as quarantine centres. To maintain social distancing during the upcoming board examinations, the higher authorities will come up with more centres.”

Principal of Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, Sanjeev Thapar, said, “Officials of the district administration have inspected one building of our school and asked us to vacate the rooms.”

GOVT SCHOOLS PROPOSED AS QUARANTINE FACILITIES

GSSS (Girls), Samrala

GSSS, Samrala (2 blocks)

GSSS (Girls), Sahnewal

GSSS (Boys), Sowaddi Kalan

GSSS, Halwara

GSSS, Karamsar

GSSS, Kotala

GSSS, Kila Raipur

Shri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Khanna

Himalaya Senior Secondary Public School, Khanna

DAV Model Senior Secondary School, Khanna

GSSS, Ghungrali Sikhan

Shaheed Sukhchaindeep Singh Senior Secondary School, Ghudani Kalan

GSSS, Jagraon Bridge

GSSS, Doraha

GSSS, Payal

Shaheed Sipahi Surinder Singh GSSS, Malaudh

SSD GSSS, Macchiwara

GSSS, Manupur

BM GSSS, Raikot (2 centres)

GSSS, Lalton Kalan

Ramgarhia Senior Secondary School (Girls), Millerganj (2 centres)

Ramgarhia Senior Secondary School (Boys), Millerganj

GSSS (Boys), Jawahar Nahar

GMSSS, Dholewal

GSSS, Model Town

GSSS, Jaspal Bangar

Master Tara Singh Memorial Collegiate Senior Secondary Public School

GSSS, Kaddon

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Sector 39

GMSSS, PAU (2 centres)

