36-year-old driver held with 210gm heroin in Ludhiana

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 00:21 IST

A 36-year-old man was arrested with 210 gram of heroin by the special task force (STF), Ludhiana unit, here on Wednesday night. The accused has been identified as Geja Singh alias Geji, a resident of Bhamian Kalan.

The arrest comes 45 days after Geji’s wife was nabbed for drug peddling. Geji, who works as a driver, had managed to escape from the spot at that time, said police.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at STF Ludhiana, said, “The accused was arrested near Basti Jodhewal during a special checking. Geji was walking towards Jalandhar Bypass.On seeing the cops, he tried to escape, however, the police caught him.”

“The 210 gram of heroin was recovered from his bag.He was on his way to deliver the consignment to his customers,” said the inspector

A case under Sections 21, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at Basti Jodhewal police station .

Geji is already facing trial in three drug peddling cases, said police.

On July 15, the STF had arrested Geji’s wife Gurjit Kaur, 33, for drug peddling, however, the former had fled from the spot. The STF had recovered 50 gram of heroin from her possession and a case was registered against the duo at Jamalpur police station.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 00:19 IST