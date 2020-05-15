e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 37-year-old woman immolates herself at Baltana

37-year-old woman immolates herself at Baltana

Was under treatment for depression, husband tells police

cities Updated: May 15, 2020 20:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 37-year-old woman immolated herself at her Harmilap Nagar home in Baltana on Friday even as two of her children cried in terror in the next room.

The woman was under treatment for depression, her husband, a driver working in a public school in Panchkula, told the police. He has been out of work.

Their children, a 5-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, were at home when the incident occurred.

The woman had already died by the time the police arrived at the spot at 11 am after being informed by neighbours, who, alerted by the children’s cries, rushed to the first floor of a building where the family stayed, forced open the door and threw blankets on the woman to douse the fire.

“She had locked herself in the room and the children were in the adjacent room,” police said. She suffered 80% burn injuries.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated and the body kept in the General Hospital at Sector 6, Panchkula.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case count goes up to 29,100
LIVE: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case count goes up to 29,100
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In