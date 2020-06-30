e-paper
4 arrested for stealing bikes for joyrides

cities Updated: Jun 30, 2020 20:33 IST
Anamika Gharat
Mumbra police arrested four persons for bike theft in Mumbra, Diva and Kalwa area. The accused would break the handle locks of the bikes, take them for a ride across the city and leave it at any place once the fuel tank was empty. They stole at least 14 bikes with the same modus operandi.

According to police, many cases of vehicle thefts were being reported in the last few days in Mumbra and nearby suburbs. The Thane police commissioner had ordered investigation in the cases.

Senior police inspector, M Kad, said, “Through CCTV footages we have nabbed Arshad Shaikh, 19, Suraj Saroj, 20, Aman Shaikh 20 and Sufiana Ansari, 19. They have confessed about stealing 14 bikes so far. They would start the bike by breaking the handle lock and go for a joy ride till the bike was out of fuel. They are habitual offenders and knew the mechanics of the bikes.”

They are booked under Motor Vehicle Act, while the police are yet to recover the bikes.

