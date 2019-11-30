4 Chandigarh govt hospitals get LaQshya certification for quality maternity services

cities

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 01:21 IST

Government Multi-speciality Hospital, Sector 16, has received LaQshya certification from the ministry of health and family welfare for maintaining the quality of labour room and maternity operation theatre.

LaQshya is a labour room quality improvement initiative launched by the union health ministry in 2017 under which community health centres , medical colleges and other government health facilities for maternity services are certified.

The labour room and maternity operation theatre of GMSH-16 have scored 94% and 90 % respectively and met all the criteria required under the programme.

The facility was assessed by a two-member team on September 16 and 17.

Among the allied hospitals, LaQshya certificate with conditionality has been given to civil hospital, Sector 45. The labour room and the maternity operation theatre have scored 93 % and 92 % respectively and have met four out of five required criteria, officials said.

Only the maternity operation theatre of the civil hospital, Sector 22, received the certification while the labour room has not been certified yet as it met only two conditions and scored 79%

The labour room and maternity operation theatreofsub-divisional hospital, Manimajra, scored 98 % and 94 % respectively.

According to sources, instructions have been given to these hospitals to develop a time-bound plan for ‘closing the gaps’.

“The state quality assurance committee and the facility quality teams of these hospitals have been instructed to develop a time-bound action plan to overcome the shortcomings that have been observed by the external assessment team and submit the gap closure documents to the QI division, NHRSC,” said special secretary and mission director, National Health Mission, Manoj Jhalani.