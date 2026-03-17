Nainital Bank regional manager among 4 killed after car crashes into tractor-trolley on Delhi-Lucknow highway

Four men, including a regional manager of Nainital Bank, died and one suffered critical injuries after their car rammed into a tractor-trolley from behind while they were travelling from Uttarakhand’s Nainital district to Noida. The incident took place on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway near Mankara Mor under the Mundhapande police station limits. The car, coming from the Rampur side, was at high speed when it collided with the trolley loaded with bricks, representational image. (Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times)

The car, coming from the Rampur side, was at high speed when it collided with the trolley loaded with bricks. The impact left the vehicle completely mangled, trapping all five occupants inside, Times of India reported citing Noida police. The incident took place on Monday.

Police teams reached the spot and rescued the victims from the wreckage before taking them to the Mundhapande Community Health Centre.

Doctors declared four of them dead, while the fifth, who sustained critical injuries, was referred to the district hospital.

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The deceased have been identified as Dayal Singh Rawat, a resident of Vimla Compound in Nainital and regional manager at the Noida branch of Nainital Bank, along with Anil Negi (38), Sundar (42), and Bhuvan Bhandari (37), all residents of Haldwani. The injured, Yashdeep Pandey, is a yoga teacher based in Haldwani.

Circle officer (Highway) Rajesh Kumar said all the victims were residents of Nainital district in Uttarakhand and were travelling to Noida.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

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In a separate incident, two people, including a 15-year-old boy, died in separate road accidents in Mumbai on Sunday night and Monday morning. The incidents occurred in Sakinaka, Andheri East, and on the Western Express Highway near Borivali East, earlier HT reported.

In the first case, 15-year-old Pratik Mane was riding pillion with his elder brother Sumit Mane, 22, on their scooter at Nahar Amrit Shakti junction in Sakinaka around 8pm on Sunday. A speeding Hyundai Creta hit the scooter from behind, causing the brothers to fall.

In the second accident, 28-year-old Sameer Aslam Shaikh, a resident of Andheri West, was killed on Monday around 1:15 pm when a dumper collided with his Suzuki Bergman scooter near the Dahisar Check Naka on the northbound Western Express Highway. He suffered severe head injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at Shatabdi Hospital.