4 held for clash at Sultanpur Lodhi village over relief material

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:03 IST

Four persons have been arrested on Monday for the clash over distribution of relief-aid at Sheikh Banga village of Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division in Kapurthala district. Six people had suffered gunshots wounds and were being treated at civil hospital sultanpur Lodhi.

Kabirpur station house officer (SHO) Gian Singh said that Gurmej Singh, main accused in the clash, along with Kulwant Singh, Balwinder Singh and Gurmail Singh were arrested from their village on Monday. We will produce them in court on Tuesday.

Police said the clash occurred after volunteers of a private organisation came in a trolley with relief materials to the village. As both parties vied for aid, an argument ensued between former sarpanch Gurmej Singh and Kulwant Singh. Amidst the mayhem, Gurmej went home and brought 5-6 family members to the site along with three rifles and began to fire at the other group.

Sultanpur Lodhi deputy superintendent of police, Sarwan Singh said that we have registered the case under Section 3027 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms act at Kabirpur police station in Kapurthala.

