₹4 lakh cash snatched by armed men near Hero Honda Chowk

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 21:04 IST

Gurugram: Two armed men allegedly hit two employees of a snacks company with stones and snatched a bag containing ₹4 lakh cash from them near Hero Honda Chowk on Wednesday afternoon. The police said one of the victims sustained a severe head injury and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, where his condition is critical.

This is the sixth incident of cash being snatched in the city in the past 10 days and has occurred three days after four unidentified men had allegedly robbed ₹1.25 lakh cash at gun point from an employee of an online grocery delivery service in Sector 10.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2.30pm when Sundar (24) and his colleague, Sandeep, were returning to their firm in Pace City-1 after withdrawing cash from a public sector bank.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the duo was on a motorcycle and about to reach the office when another motorcycle, on which two men were seated, parked their motorcycle in front of them.

“One of the suspects tried to snatch the bag and when Sundar resisted, the suspect picked up a stone from the road and hit him on his head with it. The suspect also threw a stone at Sandeep before snatching the bag and escaped,” said the police official.

The police said the suspects were armed and were wearing helmets. “Preliminary probe suggests that the suspects had conducted a recce and were aware of the route taken by the victims. The suspects are yet to be identified and we are checking footage of CCTVs in the area for leads,” said the police official quoted above.

A case was registered against the suspects under section 379 B (snatching) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code at Sector 37 police station, said the police.