40 illegal farmhouses partially demolished in Faridabad

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:30 IST

Gurugram: The Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MCF) has conducted partial demolition of at least 40 farmhouses in Anangpur village, which were found to be built on the land notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA). While the actual structures have not been demolished, MCF officials said that boundary walls, platforms and other demarcating constructions were removed on or after October 17 this month, in keeping with Supreme Court orders.

However, MCF officials did not comment on why the illegal structures were not razed entirely.

The MCF is also planning to complete a physical survey of all forested areas within its jurisdiction to identify encroachments by the end of this year. “The exercise was held up due to elections, but we will resume our survey of all Aravalli areas sometime next week,” said Ombir Singh, executive engineer, MCF.

“Anangpur village is just the first point of action. There are no further violations to be identified there, but in other villages,” Singh added.

In September last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of all buildings in Faridabad’s Kant Enclave, which were constructed after August 18, 1992. Kant Enclave, a residential housing complex, was illegally built on forest land in the Surajkund area. At the time, the court had also called for similar action against other such encroachments in the Aravalli forests, following which the then municipal commissioner of Faridabad ordered an inventory of about 140 illegal structures.

“But nothing ever came out of that exercise, it seems. Right after the commissioner, Mohammed Shayin, was transferred, the plan lost steam,” said Jeetendra Bhadana, an environment activist from Faridabad.

More recently, however, the forest department prepared a list of 66 such structures and served them show-cause notices. However, demolition of these structures was once again held up as the respondents “have offered various reasons/justifications in their defence”, Suresh Punia, Faridabad district forest officer (DFO), wrote on September 20 this year, in a response to the Supreme Court’s August order seeking explanation for the delay.

“Many persons in their replies have stated that they have got relief to continue their business or stay orders from various courts, including this Hon’ble Court (Supreme Court).. the replies received from these persons required critical examination from legal point of view which requires reasonable time,” stated Punia’s affidavit (a copy of which is with HT).

Punia declined to provide a comment for this story as he was away on an official leave. However, another official of the forest department, requesting anonymity, said, “The responses are still being perused. Meanwhile, the MCF is consulting with the forest department and has begun taking action against encroachments where there is no legal hurdle.”

Municipal commissioner Sonal Goel did not answer multiple calls for comments on Tuesday.

