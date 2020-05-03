e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 45 new cases take Covid-19 count to 421 in Haryana

45 new cases take Covid-19 count to 421 in Haryana

17 of these cases were reported from Sonepat, 11 from Panipat, seven from Faridabad, four each from Fatehabad and Gurugram districts, while two cases were detected in Jhajjar

chandigarh Updated: May 03, 2020 16:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Rohtak: Forty-five new coronavirus cases were reported in Haryana on Sunday, taking the state’s Covid-19 tally so far to 421.

Seventeen of these cases were reported from Sonepat, 11 from Panipat, seven from Faridabad, four each from Fatehabad and Gurugram districts, while two cases were detected in Jhajjar.

Jhajjar district, which had managed to save itself from the virus attack till last Sunday, has become worst affected with 42 cases followed by Sonepat with 39 cases and Gurugram with 29 cases.

Jhajjar civil surgeon Dr Randeep Punia said of the two patients is a vegetable seller from Bahadurgarh who frequented Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi to bring vegetables and another patient is the mother of an infected vegetable seller from Jhajjar.

GURUGRAM MAN DIES OF CORONAVIRUS: PGIMS, ROHTAK

Officials of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, on Sunday confirmed the death of a Covid-19 patient from Gurugram.

PGIMS spokesman Gajender Singh said that the infected man was admitted at the institution on April 30 and died on Saturday night.

