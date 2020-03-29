e-paper
50 people from Amravati stranded

cities Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Around 50 people from Amravati have been stranded in Panvel because of the lockdown.

However, Panvel residents have come to their aid and provided them with food.

“I got to know about the families who are staying near Panvel railway station. I have been giving them food and will continue till the lockdown is over,” said Suresh Patel, 47, a resident.

The civic body and the police too are giving food and essential commodities to them and other daily wage workers.

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have reached out to NGOs to help daily wage labourers with food.

