e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 50-year-old Mohali cop accidentally shoots himself in the head, dies

50-year-old Mohali cop accidentally shoots himself in the head, dies

Police claim he got injured while trying to uncork his official weapon that accidentally went off

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 01:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A 50-year-old sub-inspector of Punjab Police, Bhupinder Kumar, posted in Mohali police lines was killed after he accidentally shot himself at his house in Phase 8 here.

Bhupinder was rushed to a private hospital in Phase 8 where he succumbed to injury in the head, police said.

Police claim that Bhupinder got injured while he was trying to uncork his official weapon that accidentally went off. He is survived by his wife and two children. His wife underwent a surgery for tumour only 15 days back; his daughter is married to an army major; and his son is presently in Canada.

Bhupinder Kumar, the victim

Bhupinder was earlier posted as in-charge of Majat police post, but had voluntarily taken a transfer to take care of his wife. “He was very good at his work but was disturbed owing to his wife’s illness,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Mohali.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated. Bhupinder was on duty in the Nayagaon area amid the curfew. His body has been kept in the mortuary and the police have impounded the weapon.

top news
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
Covid-19: In midnight order, MHA allows neighbourhood shops to open
Covid-19: In midnight order, MHA allows neighbourhood shops to open
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Vasundhra Enclave out, Maujpur locality in, here’s full list of Delhi’s containment zones
Vasundhra Enclave out, Maujpur locality in, here’s full list of Delhi’s containment zones
Someone cracked open the new Apple iPhone SE, here’s what’s inside
Someone cracked open the new Apple iPhone SE, here’s what’s inside
Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate
Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
Covid-19 | Biggest single day jump; Tripura becomes virus-free: Top 10 updates
Covid-19 | Biggest single day jump; Tripura becomes virus-free: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities