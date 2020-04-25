50-year-old Mohali cop accidentally shoots himself in the head, dies

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 01:13 IST

A 50-year-old sub-inspector of Punjab Police, Bhupinder Kumar, posted in Mohali police lines was killed after he accidentally shot himself at his house in Phase 8 here.

Bhupinder was rushed to a private hospital in Phase 8 where he succumbed to injury in the head, police said.

Police claim that Bhupinder got injured while he was trying to uncork his official weapon that accidentally went off. He is survived by his wife and two children. His wife underwent a surgery for tumour only 15 days back; his daughter is married to an army major; and his son is presently in Canada.

Bhupinder Kumar, the victim

Bhupinder was earlier posted as in-charge of Majat police post, but had voluntarily taken a transfer to take care of his wife. “He was very good at his work but was disturbed owing to his wife’s illness,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Mohali.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated. Bhupinder was on duty in the Nayagaon area amid the curfew. His body has been kept in the mortuary and the police have impounded the weapon.