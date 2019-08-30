51-year-old man stabs wife, slits his neck, jumps to death in Virar

cities

A 51-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 32-year-old wife multiple times with a knife in their Virar flat on Thursday morning, as he suspected her of having an affair. He then slit his own neck using the same knife, jumped off the terrace of the four-storey building, and later died.

The couple has been identified as Karsan Vasra, a trader, and Manju. The Virar police said Vasra also attacked his mother-in-law, when she went to protect Manju. While Vasra died during treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital, Virar, Manju is responding to treatment, said the police. Manju’s mother suffered mild injuries.

The police said Manju, a divorcee, had married Vasra a few years ago. They lived in the second floor of a building in Virar (East) with her 11-year-old son from her first marriage. “Vasra suspected Manju of having an affair, and the couple used to often fight over it,” said an officer.

On Thursday, the couple got into a fight over the affair again when Manju’s son was in school. “In a fit of rage, Vasra went to the kitchen, took a knife and stabbed Manju several times in the stomach and other areas,” said the officer. Vasra also attacked Manju’s mother, who had been staying with them for six months. “Using the same knife, he slit his neck and jumped from the terrace.” After hearing him fall, other residents rushed the couple to the hospital, where Vasra died. The police have registered a case of accidental death. “We don’t have any other details and are waiting for Manju to be discharged from the hospital,” said the officer.

