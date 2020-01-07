e-paper
51-yr-old DQ passenger dies of heart attack near Lonavla-Khandala

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2020 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE A 51-year-old passenger died aboard the Deccan Queen train (no 12124) on Tuesday morning, after he suffered a severe heart attack.

The deceased has been identified as Bhairulal Motilal Jain, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade.

The incident happened at 8.12 am as the train was exiting the Lonavla railway station. Fellow passengers immediately pulled the emergency chain to stop the train, and a medical team of railway doctors rushed on to the train to provide medical aid.

The train stopped at the Khandala station, a few minutes away, where an ambulance was waiting. The Railway doctors moved the man to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to information released by the railway authorities, Jain boarded the train at Lonavla and started feeling uneasy as the train began to move. He informed his fellow passengers and someone pulled the chain.

“There were two doctors travelling as passengers who first rushed to help him. Our railway doctors then treated him as well. A case has been registered by the Railway police force (RPF),” the Railway statement said.

