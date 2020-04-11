54-year-old Belapur man dies; Covid cases rise in Thane

cities

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:04 IST

A 54-year-old man from Belapur, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died on Friday. He was admitted to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Hospital (NMMC) at Vashi. NMMC has a total of 35 Covid-19 positive cases.

A 40-year-old woman from Kamothe, who works in a hospital in Mumbai, tested positive on Saturday. “She has been admitted to Bhabha hospital in Bandra,” said Ganesh Deshmukh, Panvel City Municipal Corporation chief.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in PCMC is 22.

Badlapur city recorded three positive cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. This is the first time coronavirus cases were recorded from this town, 16km from Kalyan.

A 21-year-old woman, her 42-year-old mother and 23-year-old man have tested positive.

The women had travelled to Satara for the final rites of a relative and got infected there. They were home quarantined after they returned to Badlapur. Later, they developed symptoms and were taken to Central hospital in Ulhasnagar.

The man works in a hospital canteen in Badlapur.

Two cases of Covid-19 were reported from nearby city Ambernath on Saturday. On Monday, a 50- year-old-man died after being infected by the virus.

In Kalyan, a 22-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the Kayan-Dombivli count to 50. The city has recorded two deaths till now.

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has sealed private-run Shivneri hospital in after a Thane resident, who had visited the hospital tested positive. The civic body will test the 30 employees of the hospital and also quarantine them. The hospital had six patients who were discharged. “We are also preparing a list of high and low risk contact at the hospital,” said Raja Rijhwani, medical officer, UMC.

In Thane, six people tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the count of positive cases to 44.

Among the six is an assistant police inspector from Thane Nagar police station. He is the second cop to test positive after a senior police inspector tested positive.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Mumbra is 15, while Kalwa has 13 cases.

The Thane district collector has issued orders to shut the borders of four talukas in Thane district. Private vehicles or public transport cannot enter Ambernath, Badlapur, Shahapur and Murbad talukas.

Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar said, “We have sealed the borders of the four talukas. We will take action against anyone found violating norms.”