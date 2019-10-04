e-paper
550th Parkash Purb: Govt to press SGPC for holding joint event at its venue in meeting today

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The state government nominees are attending a meeting of coordination committee on Friday to press the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for holding the joint event of 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak at its venue in Sultanpur Lodhi on November 12 . The meeting which will begin at 10.30 am will be held at the SGPC head office in Amritsar. Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has been also invited by the gurdwara body to finalise the plan for the joint event, however, the CM has asked the two ministers to attend the meeting.

Confirming the development, Channi said that the government had planned to organise the function near Gurdwara Ber Singh at Sultanpur Lodhi and the SGPC had also agreed to it. “However, they started installing tents at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium. We urge them to keep their words,” he said.

Punjab government nominees, ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi, are part of the five-member committee that was constituted on directions of the Akal Takht for the joint event. SGPC members include Bibi Jagir Kaur, Tota Singh and Baba Nihal Singh Harian Welan.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 01:42 IST

