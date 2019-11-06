550th Parkash Purb: Two more trains to halt in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:00 IST

Northern Railways has announced two more special trains in commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of first Sikh master Guru Nanak. Both the trains will make a halt at Ludhiana station, in each direction.

Train number 08427/08428 will run between Puri (Odisha) and Amritsar, and train number 04664/04663 will run between Beas and Rudrapur City (Uttarakhand).

The Puri-Amritsar Express will make one trip in each direction. It will depart from Puri on November 9 (Saturday) at 11.35pm to reach Amritsar on Monday at 11.30pm. In the return journey, it will depart from Amritsar on November 12 (Tuesday) at 11.45pm to reach Puri on Thursday at 10.30pm.

The train will comprise 20 coaches including 11 general, two AC three-tier, five sleeper and two second class-cum-luggage vans. It will halt at 25 stations—Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj Marthapur, Dhenkanel, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Khaira road, Raipur, Bhatapara, Usalapur, Anuppur, Shahdol, Katni Murwara, Saugor, Agasod, Jhansi, Agra Cantonment, New Delhi, Ambala and Ludhiana stations in both directions.

The Beas-Rudrapur City will also make one trip in each direction. It will depart from Beas on November 8 (Friday) at 7.50pm to reach Rudrapur City at 7.30am the next day. Running in the opposite direction, it will depart from Rudrapur City on November 13 (Wednesday) at 8pm to reach Beas at 8.45am on Thursday.

The train is comprised of 15 general coaches and two second class-cum-luggage and brake vans. It will halt at Jalandhar City, Phagwara, Ludhiana, Rajpura, Ambala Cantonment, Saharanpur, Moradabad and Rampur stations.

Last month, the Northern Railways had announced 14 special trains, for devotees who want to spend the eve of Parkash Purb at Sultanpur Lodhi.