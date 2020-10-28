For second day in a row, PCMC reports zero Covid deaths

cities

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:23 IST

Pune: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area has reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 in two consecutive days which takes their death toll to 1,184 as per the state health department.

While Pune rural reported six deaths in 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,555 and PMC reported 16 deaths due to the infection in 24 hours which took the total death toll to 3,890.

The district reported 577 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours which took the progressive count to 3.30 lakh in the district and continues to lead in the number of total cases in the state.

Out of the 577 cases, 221 were from Pune rural which took the total count of cases in rural areas to 76,043, 242 were from PMC area which took the total count of cases to 170,898 and 114 were from PCMC which took the total count of Covid19 cases to 83,864.

Pune district has totally reported about 3.30 lakh Covid cases out of which over three lakh have recovered, 6,631 were reported dead and 23,882 are active cases. Pune’s recovery rate currently is 90.4% and case fatality rate is 2%.

In Maharashtra, a total of 16.54 lakh cases have been reported of Covid of which 14.78 have recovered, 43,988 were declared dead and currently 131,544 are active cases undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Out of 8,700,033 laboratory samples, 1,654,028 have been tested positive (19.01%) for Covid until Tuesday. Currently, 2,528,907 people are in home quarantine and 13,237 people are in institutional quarantine.