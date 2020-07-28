58-year-old Kalka man is Panchkula’s 2nd Covid fatality

cities

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:32 IST

A 58-year-old man from Kalka died on Tuesday, becoming second Covid fatality in Panchkula, while 15 more cases were reported from across the district.

The total count has reached 452, of which 228 cases remain active.

The Kalka man was diagnosed with Covid-19 and bilateral pneumonia with acute respiratory failure, stated a release. He was hospitalised on July 25, after complaining of breathlessness, drowsiness and fever for two days.

The district had recorded its first Covid death on July 25, when a 75-year-old woman from Shahpur succumbed to the disease. Earlier, on July 2, too, an elderly woman was reported to have died of the disease, though 20 days later, the health department audit found it to be a non-Covid case.

Those who tested positive on Tuesday include two elderly patients – a 78-year-old man and 70-year-old woman from Maheshpur — and a 12-year-old boy from the same area. Two cases, of a woman and a teenager, were reported from Bir Ghaggar, while a case each surfaced in Sector 23 and Surajpur. Apart from them, four personnel of the ITBP camp in Bhanu also tested positive.

With 222 patients being cured so far, the district’s recovery rate stands at 49%, while case fatality rate is 0.44%.