6 phones, SIM card seized in Amritsar jail; 5 inmates booked

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 22:16 IST

The central jail authorities recovered six cellphones and a SIM card during a routine checking and booked five inmates here on Sunday, police said.

They have been identified as Akash Sandhu of Ram Bagh area in Amritsar, Gaurav Thakur of Kapurthala, Amrik Singh of Tarn Taran, Dalbir Singh of Jalandhar and Sahil Sharma of Majitha Road in Amritsar.

The cases were registered under sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act against the accused at Islamabad police station after three separate complaints were filed by the prison authorities. In the first complaint, assistant superintendent Davinder Singh said while checking room number 3 of barrack 7, a white Samsung mobile was recovered from Gaurav, while a black Samsung phone was found in Akash’s possession . He added that an unclaimed cellphone was also seized from the barrack’s bathroom.

Assistant superintendent Bhagwant Singh said in the second complaint, “Barrack 5 was checked on Saturday, during which a black Redmi phone was recovered from Amrik of room number 6. Similarly, a cellphone of MI brand was found with Dalbir. One more Samsung phone was found in a dustbin in the barrack.”

As per the third complaint by assistant superintendent Rawail Singh, a JIO SIM card was recovered from Sahil Sharma, who had returned to the jail on Saturday after a court hearing.

The Amritsar Central Jail has gained the spotlight in February after three inmates had escaped by breaking a wall in their barrack and scaling the outer wall of the facility. Following the jailbreak, the Punjab government had vowed to strengthen the prison security, but recovery of banned items continues unabated.