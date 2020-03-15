e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 6 phones, SIM card seized in Amritsar jail; 5 inmates booked

6 phones, SIM card seized in Amritsar jail; 5 inmates booked

Recovered during a routine checking

cities Updated: Mar 15, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

The central jail authorities recovered six cellphones and a SIM card during a routine checking and booked five inmates here on Sunday, police said.

They have been identified as Akash Sandhu of Ram Bagh area in Amritsar, Gaurav Thakur of Kapurthala, Amrik Singh of Tarn Taran, Dalbir Singh of Jalandhar and Sahil Sharma of Majitha Road in Amritsar.

The cases were registered under sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act against the accused at Islamabad police station after three separate complaints were filed by the prison authorities. In the first complaint, assistant superintendent Davinder Singh said while checking room number 3 of barrack 7, a white Samsung mobile was recovered from Gaurav, while a black Samsung phone was found in Akash’s possession . He added that an unclaimed cellphone was also seized from the barrack’s bathroom.

Assistant superintendent Bhagwant Singh said in the second complaint, “Barrack 5 was checked on Saturday, during which a black Redmi phone was recovered from Amrik of room number 6. Similarly, a cellphone of MI brand was found with Dalbir. One more Samsung phone was found in a dustbin in the barrack.”

As per the third complaint by assistant superintendent Rawail Singh, a JIO SIM card was recovered from Sahil Sharma, who had returned to the jail on Saturday after a court hearing.

The Amritsar Central Jail has gained the spotlight in February after three inmates had escaped by breaking a wall in their barrack and scaling the outer wall of the facility. Following the jailbreak, the Punjab government had vowed to strengthen the prison security, but recovery of banned items continues unabated.

top news
Europe widens coronavirus lockdown, moves to limit economic damage
Europe widens coronavirus lockdown, moves to limit economic damage
As coronavirus cases mount to 32, Maharashtra expands health care facilities
As coronavirus cases mount to 32, Maharashtra expands health care facilities
Spain, France tighten controls as global deaths due to coronavirus pass 6,000
Spain, France tighten controls as global deaths due to coronavirus pass 6,000
Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel
Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad launches ‘Azad Samaj Party’
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad launches ‘Azad Samaj Party’
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on floor test
Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on floor test
Coronavirus: Pakistan raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams
Coronavirus: Pakistan raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities