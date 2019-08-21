63-yr-old found dead in Airoli trench

cities

A 63-year-old woman, who went missing on Sunday, was found dead in a trench at Airoli on Tuesday. The trench was dug by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) a few years ago to build an auditorium. Senior inspector Dinkar Mohite said the victim, Sumati Balakrishna, may have jumped into it. Girish Gumaste, an executive engineer with NMMC, said, “We had placed barricades along the trench but some people removed them to fetch water. The victim went through one of those routes.”

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 00:26 IST