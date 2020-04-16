80 hostels to be converted into temporary Covid-19 hospitals

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:17 IST

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified 80 hostels where the civic body has started making arrangements to convert them into temporary hospitals. We can treat at least 17,000 Covid-19 (coronavirus) patients at these hospitals, said deputy commissioner Rajendra Muthe.

Shekar Gaikwad, municipal commissioner and additional municipal commissioners Rubal Agarwal and Shantanu Goyal took a review meeting with the PMC officials on the preparedness of Covid-19 in the city on Thursday.

Muthe said, “PMC has identified 80 hostels, mainly of educational institutes in the city and is in a process of converting them into hospitals. At least 17,000 patients can be treated in these temporary hospitals.”

Muthe said, “If necessary, PMC is also planning to acquire the marriage halls in the city which can be used to quarantine patients.”

The PMC officers said the tenders will also be prepared to provide food for all the Covid-19 patients at these 80 hostels.

Additional municipal commissioner Goyal said, “We may use marriage halls and PMC-owned buildings to quarantine patients if the number increase.”

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “PMC has started 74 clinics across the city. Residents who have flu-like symptoms can visit these clinics and get themselves tested. After the necessary examination, the PMC staff will suggest if the patient has to undergo Covid-19 test.”