Friday, Dec 27, 2019
₹89.51 lakh siphoned off from garment manufacturer’s account

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 21:42 IST
Gurugram Cyber criminals allegedly siphoned off ₹89.51 lakh from the bank account of a garment manufacturing company in Udyog Vihar in three days, the police said on Friday. The suspects are yet to be identified.

According to the complaint registered at Cyber Crime police station, the suspects conducted a ‘series of unauthorised and fraudulent electronic transactions’ from the bank account of the firm between December 16 and 18.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the complainant filed the first complaint on December 17 after a sum of ₹79. 51 lakh was allegedly fraudulently withdrawn from their account.

“The complainant also intimated the bank concerned to block the account with immediate effect. A day later, ₹10 lakh was again debited from the company’s account by the con men,” said the police official, adding that the complainant named at least four suspected persons in the FIR, who could be involved in the fraud.

The police said they are probing any insider link to the scam and are questioning the people named in the complaint to probe the scam and identify their modus operandi.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that it was not certain how the money was deducted from the complainant’s account without approval of the authorised persons. “A probe has been initiated,” he added.

The complaint was marked to the office of deputy commissioner of police’s headquarter and after investigation, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act at cybercrime police station on Thursday, the police said.

cities