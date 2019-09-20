AAP appoints Ajoy Kumar as national spokesperson

cities

New Delhi

Ajoy Kumar was on Friday appointed national spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a day after senior AAP leader and Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced his joining in a press conference at the party’s head office in central Delhi.

Kumar, a former chief of the Jharkhand unit of the Congress, had quit the grand old party last month after a fallout with other senior leaders.

Kumar, 57, a former IPS officer, had joined politics in 2011 and won the Jamshedpur by-election as a candidate of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik but he lost the seat in 2014.

The same year, he joined the Congress and was appointed the party’s Jharkhand unit chief in 2017.

