AAP asks BJP to withdraw ‘faulty’ worksheets

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:37 IST

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rules the three municipal corporations in Delhi, to immediately withdraw worksheets that contained a “distorted” map of India.

The worksheets issued to students of class 4 in schools operated by the north Delhi civic body had a map that excluded Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK)

“The BJP-ruled MCD’s books for class 4 students have distorted map of India. The same that were once issued by China and Pakistan. Playing with India’s territorial integrity is a shameful and unacceptable act. The AAP demands immediate withdrawal of the books by the BJP. Also, people associated with this act should be booked for sedition,” said Durgesh Pathak, the AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs.

The BJP said the concerned school assignment workbook was already withdrawn and accused AAP of indulging in “cheap melodrama”.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “This distorted map issue came to our North DMC civic leadership’s knowledge yesterday and the Mayor immediately ordered an inquiry as to who issued the wrong map and the home-work assignment was withdrawn. Durgesh Pathak should refrain from indulging in cheap melodramas like he has done today after the map issue was resolved yesterday itself.”

“The workbook in Hindi for use in classes 4 and 5 in schools of the North MCD, has images of two maps of the country, one before and the other after Independence. The Jammu and Kashmir region in the post-Independence map has been shown as ‘truncated’,” said an official in the North MCD.