AAP-BJP spar on delay in prosecution sanction in JNU sedition case

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:18 IST

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for sitting on the decision to give prosecution sanction to Delhi Police to chargesheet Kanhaiya Kumar and other accused in the 2016 JNU sedition case. Lekhi asked Kejriwal to make it clear if his dispensation stands “with the country or with the anti-national elements”.

Lekhi, who is BJP’s national spokesperson, said that the Delhi Police has wrapped up investigations and filed a chargesheet on the “basis of proofs and facts” but the court had asked them to take permission from the Delhi government to prosecute the accused. “Kejriwal government is deliberately obstructing the judicial process and the police for political gain,” she said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh refuted Lekhi’s claims and instead accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics.

“No decision has been taken yet on Kanhaiya Kumar so why is the BJP giving statements on it. The BJP is now indulging in dirty politics because there are no other issues left to raise in Delhi. The Delhi government has done excellent work in all the fields,” Singh told PTI.

Last week, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had also hit out at the Delhi government for delay in giving prosecution sanction.

Earlier this week, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the Delhi government is yet to arrive at a “final decision” on the matter.

The state government had earlier said that Delhi police sent a copy of the chargesheet to them only two hours before submitting the chargesheet in court.

