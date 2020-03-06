e-paper
AAP seeks recovery of ₹632cr compensation from Rupnagar mining contractors

AAP Punjab general secretary and social activist advocate Dinesh Chadha cited the report submitted by the joint committee to the National Green Tribunal .

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rupnagar
Seeking recovery of ₹632-crore as compensation for illegal mining and royalty from three Rupnagar mining contractors, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the state government was not doing enough in this regard.

AAP Punjab general secretary and social activist advocate Dinesh Chadha cited the report submitted by the joint committee to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which is hearing the petition filed by Chadha regarding illegal mining in Swara, Baihara and Harsa Bela quarries.

He said that as per the pre-audit of the three quarries conducted by deputy controller (F&A) internal audit org, department of finance Punjab, more than ₹464 crore was recoverable as compensation and royalty from the contractors of Swara quarry, ₹165 crore from contractors of Baihara quarry and ₹2crore from contractors of Harsa Bela quarry. So far this amount has not been recovered and appeals of the contractors against this are under consideration of competent authority, he said.

He alleged that the district administration had failed to take action against erring officials and ignored the directions of the NGT.

Rupnagar additional deputy commissioner (general)-cum-chairperson joint committee Deepshikha Sharma said the committee had submitted its report regarding illegal minning to the NGT and further action would be taken as per the directions of the NGT.

