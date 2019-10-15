AAP to launch AK mobile app

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:00 IST

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will launch a mobile application named after his initials “AK” on October 16, the party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

“The AK app will allow AAP volunteers across the country to connect directly with Arvind Kejriwal. The chief minister himself will elaborate on the features of the mobile application when he inaugurates it on October 16, the day when he begins chairing meetings with party workers across all 14 districts in Delhi,” said Rai at a press conference at the party’s head office in central Delhi.

For its election campaign, AAP has created 14 districts in the city, with two districts within each Lok Sabha segment. Between October 16 and 24, Kejriwal will address a series of meetings with party workers, Rai said. He said Kejriwal will chair meetings in all 14 districts and each such meeting is expected to be attended by at least 1,000 volunteers.

Political parties in Delhi have started preparing for the assembly elections, which is likely to be slated by early 2020. In the 2015 assembly elections, the AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in the city.

