e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

AAP to launch yatra ahead of Delhi assembly elections

cities Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: With Assembly elections approaching in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said it will launch a three-day campaign, called ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’, from Sunday. Senior party leader and AAP’s Delhi unit in-charge, Gopal Rai said the aim of the campaign will be to outline the achievements of the Delhi government.

A statement from the party said that Rai, who is also Delhi’s labour minister, will be the in-charge of the campaign. “The yatra will start from Rohini Assembly segment at 5 pm on Sunday and is scheduled to culminate at Rithala Assembly constituency on Tuesday. Rai will take AAP’s message to the people across the state and will cover two Assembly constituencies every day,” the statement read.

The yatra is part of AAP’s campaign to retain the mandate it secured in the 2015 Assembly elections, when it won 67 of the 70 seats in Delhi. Elections are slated to take place in Delhi next year.

(ends)

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 22:04 IST

more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss