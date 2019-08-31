AAP to launch yatra ahead of Delhi assembly elections

cities

New Delhi: With Assembly elections approaching in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said it will launch a three-day campaign, called ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’, from Sunday. Senior party leader and AAP’s Delhi unit in-charge, Gopal Rai said the aim of the campaign will be to outline the achievements of the Delhi government.

A statement from the party said that Rai, who is also Delhi’s labour minister, will be the in-charge of the campaign. “The yatra will start from Rohini Assembly segment at 5 pm on Sunday and is scheduled to culminate at Rithala Assembly constituency on Tuesday. Rai will take AAP’s message to the people across the state and will cover two Assembly constituencies every day,” the statement read.

The yatra is part of AAP’s campaign to retain the mandate it secured in the 2015 Assembly elections, when it won 67 of the 70 seats in Delhi. Elections are slated to take place in Delhi next year.

