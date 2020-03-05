AAP to replicate Delhi model in Punjab, says Jarnail Singh

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:34 IST

Newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in-charge of Punjab affairs Jarnail Singh on Thursday said the party’s mission that remained incomplete in 2017 assembly elections in the state will now be achieved in 2022 polls.

“We will replicate the model of development executed by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi during the last five years,” Tilak Nagar MLA from Delhi said while talking to mediapersons here.

He held a meeting with party’s state leaders here after paying obeisance at the three major religious shrines—Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath Temple.

Jarnail said the party made a hat-trick in Delhi, introducing a new kind of politics — a politics of ‘performance’, which was beyond the realm of politics of hatred and communal divide.

“The meeting was just for introduction of the state party leadership with the in-charge,” said Bhagwant Mann, state AAP president and Sangrur MP.

Apart from 12 Punjab MLAs, including leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora, former MP Sadhu Singh and other members of state core committee were also present on the occasion.

Mann said, “The politics of communal divide and hatred is a potential danger to the country and its people. We need to stay away from such politics and politicians”.

He also said that Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and the BJP are hand in glove. “Due to nexus of the CM with the SAD-BJP, Congress ministers and MLAs are upset,” he added.