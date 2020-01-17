Acid attack on 8-year-old boy: Stepmother, father arrested, sent to judicial custody

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 22:33 IST

Days after an eight-year-old boy lost his vision after acid was poured into his eyes, police on Friday arrested the stepmother and father of the victim.

The accused were identified as Rajiv Kumar, 34, of CNI Diocese of Chandigarh Mission Compound in Issa Nagri, Ludhiana, and Radhika, 22. The accused were produced in the court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

On Thursday, the eight-year-old boy, Ashutosh, had recorded his statement with the Division Number 3 police and said that his stepmother Radhika had given him tea laced with sedatives and the next morning when he woke up, he was not able to see anything. According to doctors, the boy’s one eye has been completely damaged while the other eye can be rectified.

The incident had come to light on January 9 when Shailendra, the victim’s uncle, came to know from his neighbors that Ashutosh was incessantly crying. When he went to the boy’s house, the stepmother told him that Ashutosh had fallen off the bed accidentally and injured himself. “Later, when I took him to Christian Medical College and Hospital, I came to know that his eyes have got damaged due to acid,” the uncle had stated.

Earlier also in January 2019, a childline team had rescued the boy and sent him to children’s home as Radhika used to thrash him. But four months after Ashutosh was sent to children home, his father Rajiv managed to get him back.

Ashutosh had also shown the police injury marks on his body and had stated that his stepmother used to beat him with iron rods for no reason.

Inspector Satish Kumar, Division number 3 station house officer, said that the child is undergoing treatment and he will be handed over to his uncle Shailendra. The father and stepmother were arrested and booked under Sections 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.