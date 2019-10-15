Admin receives over 350 complaints against violation of code of conduct

cities

Gurugram: The district administration has received more than 350 complaints on the defacement of public property in the past three weeks since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in the state. Most of these complaints are registered from Gurgaon constituency on the cvigil, a mobile application to fast track complaints against violation of MCC.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, who is also the district election officer, said, “Since the MCC was imposed in the state, the district administration has received more than 350 complaints from the four constituencies, which have been addressed in a timebound manner.”

The cvigil application was launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the general elections. On this application, the complainant can upload a video with an automated location mapping. The information is received by the district control room where flying squads are assigned with the task to reach the location. Within 100 minutes, the complainant is informed about the status.

“Most of the complaints are related to pasting posters of political parties or candidates on public properties or private vehicles. Our 25-member team designated as the flying squad reaches the site, removes posters and uploads the live photos/videos,” said Narender Sarwan, district development and panchayat officer, also in-charge of cvigil app in the district.

According to him, a large number of complaints are being reported from the city followed by Badshahpur, Sohna, and Pataudi.

Another official, who preferred anonymity, said, “The average time for redressal of complaint is almost two hours. In some cases, it took more than five hours as our flying squad received threats from those violating MCC on the mapped location. In that case, we had to take assistance from the local police.”

Besides, the administration has received only three written complaints on posters and banners. Manbir Singh, newly appointed district revenue officer, also the officer in-charge to address written complaints, said, “There are not enough written complaints but we are receiving 100-150 queries on our toll-free number 1950 regarding voter ID cards and polling booths.”

When HT questioned senior officials about the notices being served to those violating MCC, they refused to talk on the issue.

