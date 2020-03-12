e-paper
Adopt zero-budget natural farming: Khattar to farmers

The CM was speaking at the inauguration of a workshop on Zero Budget Natural Agriculture at Gurukul, Kurukshetra

cities Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday advised farmers against using chemicals and urged them to adopt zero-budget natural farming.

The CM was speaking at the inauguration of a workshop on Zero Budget Natural Agriculture at Gurukul, Kurukshetra. Gujarat governor Acharya Dev Vrat was also present.

“The state government is providing farmers with all the support needed to switch to natural farming. Around 500 farmers in every district will be trained. Our target is to ensure natural farming practices are followed on at least 1 lakh acres of land,” the CM said, adding that there was need to promote a market for natural farming in the state.

“Farmers will be sensitised and efforts will be made to make natural or organic farming remunerative,” Khattar said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vrat, a patron of Gurukul, said it was essential to promote natural farming to minimise the blatant misuse of pesticides and chemicals by farmers and to reduce depletion of ground water. The governor also hailed the Haryana government for its efforts to promote organic farming.

Khattar inaugurated a training centre for natural agriculture at Gurukul, Kurukshetra. He said the centre, which was set up at a cost of ₹2.11 crore, will provide training for carrying out zero budget farming to farmers.

