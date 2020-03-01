Adopt zero-waste practice, make your city cleaner: Kalyan residents

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:42 IST

Around 200 families of a housing complex in Kachore gaon, Kalyan (East) recently got 5% exemption on property tax.

The residents of Mohan Srishti housing complex (phase 1) have been segregating waste since October 2018. They have set up a composting unit within the society limits.

The 10-year-old four buildings of the housing complex have been selected as one of the cleanest residential societies and will get 5% exemption on property tax by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Last week, a team of civic officials went to the housing society to check on the efforts taken by the residents.

They found that the residents do not send waste to the saturated Adharwadi dumping ground in Kalyan (West).

“We are doing this by choice as we think the move will help save our environment. Exemption on property tax is not our motive,” said Pawan Gupta, 39, a resident.

Around 5kg wet waste is generated from the households every day and dumped into a composting unit. The compost is used for plants on the premises. The residents said the surplus fertilizer will be given to the civic body.

Residents have stopped dumping floral waste into water bodies.

A basketball court, on the housing society premises which is not in use, houses the composting unit.

A dedicated committee looks after the functioning of the composting unit.

“We still have a long way to go with waste segregation. We segregate only dry and wet waste. But, we can also segregate sanitary waste, plastic waste and electronic waste. We have to achieve all of this,” said Amol Salunke, chairperson of the housing complex.

Shri Hari housing society at Vijaynagar in Kalyan (East) is also turning into a zero-waste society.

After getting a notice from KMDC, it started segregating waste. The wet waste generated from 140 flats of the four buildings is dumped into a composting unit.

“Two years ago, we got a notice from KDMC saying they will not lift waste if we don’t segregate it. We created awareness among the residents by giving instruction on how to segregate,” said Sunil Kalamkar, 38, a resident of the complex.

The compost is used for plants on the premises and also given to organisations.

“It took time to convince the residents as they has several queries but when one family agreed to segregate, the rest followed,” added Kalamkar.

Dwarka Nagari complex at Tisgaon in Kalyan (East) has been leading by example. It turned plastic-free in 2018.

The 96 families of the 10-year-old housing society have been adopting environment-friendly steps to dispose waste generated in their households.

The society has prepared a composting at one corner of the complex, where the wet waste is dumped regularly. Residents have plans to use the vacant area of the society for gardening.

“The compost is ready in one of the pits. We have hired a man to handle waste and the composting unit,” said Vinay Hedawoo, 50, secretary, caretaker of the housing complex.

The society also conducts seminars for residents to keep them motivated to take eco-friendly initiatives.

The society will apply for 5% exemption on property tax. After getting the application, the civic body will inspects the premises and declare it eligible for exemption.

“More and more societies are showing interest in segregation and waste composting. We visit them so that it boosts their efforts. We have given certificates to the three housing societies for segregating waste and composting wet waste. They will be given 5% exemption on property tax,” said Umakant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner, in-charge solid waste management department, KDMC.